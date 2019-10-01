JEFFERSON—Michael Joseph Fitzgerald, Ph.D., age 73, of Jefferson, closed the book that was his life on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Sienna Crest Memory Care. He was born on Feb. 1, 1946, in Floral Park, Long Island, N.Y., to Edward G. and Rosemary O’Hare Fitzgerald. He loved and was loved deeply by his wife of 35 years, Pati Fitzgerald of Jefferson; son, Sean Fitzgerald of Denver, Colo.; and a sister, Joan (Roderick) Foy of Freeport, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Edward G. Fitzgerald. A time of remembrance is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson. Visitation will be at the funeral home Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 12:00 noon, where some of Michael’s favorite activities will take place, including dancing, singing, and reading. As Michael rarely left the house without a book, guests are encouraged to do the same and bring whatever they are currently reading. Michael’s family would like to acknowledge their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care and concern shown to him by the entire staff of Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson and Rainbow Hospice Care. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in his memory.
