Fitzgerald, Marilyn Field (Cullen)

JANESVILLE - May 13, 1929 – Dec. 17, 2019,

Marilyn Field Cullen Fitzgerald, daughter, sister, wife, and most importantly, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 90 on Dec. 17, 2019.

Marilyn was best known for her intellect, elegance, beauty, and class. Always impeccably dressed, she had an eye for style and paid close attention to details. She was also an effective and generous advocate. Known to many as “Granny,” she was a trailblazing matriarch ahead of her time. Her legacy as a strong and powerful woman lives on in the Fitzgerald family women. Marilyn’s presence and thoughtful insight will be missed.

Born in 1929 to Beatrice (“B.B.”) and Mark Cullen, she grew up in Janesville with her older brother, John. She moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona, and then decided to return to Janesville to be with her fiancé. In 1950, Marilyn married Jim Fitzgerald and spent 62 years as his wife, partner, and most trusted adviser until his death in 2012. She inspired and challenged him, and he wisely sought her counsel on everything—including many high-risk business deals pitched to him over the years.