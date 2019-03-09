Try 3 months for $3

MCFARLAND - Charlotte M. Fitzgerald, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1921, in Madison to the late James and Leah (Dodds) Dickson. She married George Patrick Fitzgerald. For many years Charlotte operated her own dog grooming business.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Fitzgerald; her son, Dennis (Sandra) Fitzgerald; she is further survived by other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Charlotte's life is being planned for the summer. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

