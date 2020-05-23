Fitzgerald, Charlene "Char" L. (Calhoun)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Charlene "Char" L. (Calhoun) Fitzgerald, passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her daughter's house in Fall River surrounded by family. She was born on Dec. 9, 1934 to Palma "Polly" Marie Olson and Clair Frank Calhoun.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Jim) Sam and Kathy Fitzgerald; one son, Peter LaBelle; one grandson, Levi Holden; two sisters, Patty Quass of Whitewater and Sharon Mink of Fort Atkinson; half siblings, Kathleen and Mike; step-brothers Leon and Dean Cloud and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Peter Calhoun.

Charlene lived at 401 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704 since 1968. She worked at Oscar Mayer's for 44 years and Swanson's for 10 years. She was an active member of the Eagles Club, the Moose Club and VFW Post #7591. She was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. She really enjoyed playing Bingo, travelling to her trailer in Florida, gambling and visiting with family and friends.

She will be remembered for her sacrifice and unselfishness taking care of so many with unconditional love, putting others first. Her heart was larger than life. Forever you'll hold a special place deep within our hearts. Our precious mom-ma will never be forgotten ever. We miss you and love you always.