Fitzgerald, Caroline Ann

MADISON — Caroline Ann Fitzgerald, age 81, passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in Sauk City, on August 25, 1938, to Jacob and Agnes (Hetsell) Schauer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2015 Parmenter St, Middleton, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.
