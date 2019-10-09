MADISON - Kenton M. Fitch, 56, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at UW-Hospital due to complications from Multiple Sclerosis.
Kent was born on June 22, 1963 in Madison, Wis., the son of Walter Fitch and Eleanor McLean. On March 21, 1987, Kent married Suzanne Welles in San Antonio, Texas and earned a degree from UW-Madison that same year. Kent and Suzanne had two children that they loved dearly and raised their family together in Madison. He worked as a political consultant, was a democratic pundit, and ran many campaigns. He had a passion for politics. He was a talented athlete and followed sporting events from tennis to the Chicago Cubs. He attended weekly farmers markets, loved classic rock music, and ate hot sauces of all temperatures. Kent loved living in downtown Madison. He had an ability to form meaningful relationships with people and made friends of strangers. Collecting life stories was a hobby in which he excelled. Kent valued people and their well-being. Kent’s loudness was loved, his brilliance was appreciated, and he will be deeply missed.
Kent is survived by his partner, Suzanne Welles of Madison; children, Trenton and Sydney Fitch of Madison; sisters, Karen Fitch McLean of Los Angeles, Calif. and Kathleen (James) Tullis of Madison; brothers-in-law, David Welles of Wausau and Gregory (Michele) Welles of Verona. Kent is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends – all of whom loved Kent dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kent’s honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Kent’s life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., with comments at 2:30 p.m. in the Community Terrace at Monona Terrace in Madison.
