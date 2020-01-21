Fiske, June M.

LODI / POYNETTE - June M. Fiske, age 88, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her home in Lodi.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Dekorra Lutheran Church, N3099 Smith Rd., Poynette, with the Rev. Rich Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi, Wis. 53555

