MIDDLETON, WIS./LOVELAND, COLO. - Edith Mae Schwenn Fisher passed Aug. 11, 2019, one day shy of 94. She was born in Middleton, Wis. Parents, Victor and Edna Schwenn preceded her in death; as did her brother, Victor (Dolores); and her sister, Marjorie (and Woodrow) Thielke; and her niece, Susanne Thielke.
Edith Graduated from Middelton High 1943, and UW with a BS in Textiles and Chemistry 1947.
She met Leo Max Fisher a WWll and Korean War Vet while working in Colorado Springs, they married at St Luke's in Middleton, 1955, and lived in Albuquerque, Madison, Vail, Colo., Prescott and Tucson, Ariz. Leo died in 1983, and Edith moved to Lincoln, Neb. and finally Loveland, Colo. to be near family
She is survived by her children, Mark (Laurie, Andrea and Jackson of Colo.), Scott (Cheryl, Josh, Natally, Wyatt and Bridgett) of Soughton, (Jeremy and Rachel of S.C.) and Meredith (Mitchell, Lauren and Victoria Fry of Colo., Texas, Calif.).
Services and memorials to her historic family church, First Lutheran Church in Middleton 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.