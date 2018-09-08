MADISON—Kristine Louise Fischer, age 71, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Oak Park Place. She was born on May 18, 1947, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Henry and Agnes (Bergholz) Fischer.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
