MADISON - Jo Fischer passed away on Feb. 19, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family with the wonderful help from the angels of Agrace HospiceCare. She lost her long battle with Parkinson’s disease. She is now auditioning for the role of many lifetimes with God as her producer, John as her leading man, and her four beloved children as scene stealers.
Josephine Dasher Bomgardner Fischer was born on July 27, 1926, to Zelma and Samuel Bomgardner in Palmyra, Pa., the youngest of five children. After graduating from Palmyra High School in 1944, she moved to Madison and graduated from UW-Madison in 1948, with a degree in Speech and English. It was here that she met the love of her life, John G. Fischer, from Wisconsin Rapids and they would have celebrated 70 years of marriage together this September.
After college she spent a year at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and worked as a tour guide for NBC at Radio City Music Hall.
Her joy in life was her family, her unique and unusual children, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included needlepoint, knitting, sewing, books, bridge, golf and antiques.
Her second love was the theatre. In the 60s and 70s in Madison, she was fortunate enough to play some of her favorite roles with Madison Theatre Guild and Madison Civic Repertory which included Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, Mame in Auntie Mame, Dora in Equus, Anna in the King and I, Eleanor in Lion in Winter and Little Mary In Little Mary Sunshine, she received Madison Critics Awards for the last two. She was also active in Phi Beta and summer stock.
She is survived by her husband, John G. Fischer; her children, Jane (Duane) Miller of Madison; John “Gus” Fischer Jr. of Stoughton, of whom she is most proud, Sara (Jeff) Nelson of Kennewick, Wash., and Jennifer (Robert) Kuckuk of Cottage Grove. Grandchildren include Jesse (Kristi), Nelson of Seattle, Wash., Gabriel (fiancé Devon) of Bellingham, Wash., Isaac Nelson of Kennewick, Wash., Emily Kuckuk of New York City, Betsy (Joe) Clough of Cambridge, Vt., and Sam (fiancé Cecelia) Kuckuk of Tucson, Ariz. She was so proud of her great-grandchildren, Aeribeth, Emmet Dasher, Jeff, Sol, Lydia Jo and Max.
Jo was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004, and despite this she managed to keep her sense of humor and interest in the world. The last three years she was able to spend in her home with all the people and things she loved close by. This would not have been possible without the loving care of her husband, John who became an expert chef, launderer and full-time caretaker at an age when most of us are winding down.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date. Donations in her memory made be made to Agrace HospiceCare or the local theatre group of your choice. Please share your memories at www.fosterfuneralhomes.com.