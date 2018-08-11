MADISON—Jessica Sue Fischer, age 43, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. She was born on July 24, 1975, in Green Bay. Jess was the wife of her beloved, “Fancy” and mother of their daughter, Lillian. Jess loved the Green Bay Packers, and watching with family and friends.
Sgt. Fischer proudly served the citizens of the Town of Madison as a patrol officer, detective, and sergeant for the past 13 years. Her service to the community was beyond reproach and she will truly be missed. Sgt. Fischer received numerous awards during her tenure with the Town of Madison Police Department. One of her first awards was for a traffic stop, eluding, and drug arrest in 2006. This case turned into Jess writing a search warrant, and a larger drug seizure. She has received many letters from thankful citizens and appreciation for her work from other law enforcement agencies, Jess also received recognition for her work from the United States Marshals Service. Sgt. Fischer cared about kids and ran our Shop With A Cop program for many years.
On Jan. 4, 2010 Jess was assigned to our Detective Bureau. She enjoyed this work, but really missed patrol and working directly with our citizens. Due to her abilities, work ethic and personality, Jess was promoted to sergeant on May 2, 2016. She served in this role until death with distinction and honorably.
Jess is survived by her wife Laurie Weaver, and daughter, Lillian Grace; mother, Sandy (Larry) Vine; father, Michael Fischer; sister, Marsha (Brad) Martin; nephew, Kyle Fischer; mother and father-in-law, Madeline and Marvin Flogel; sister-in-law Nicole Doyle; brother-in-law, William Flogel; nephew, Ryan McGovern; and extended family father-in-law, Charles Weaver; and sister-in-law, Kaicy Weaver.
Jess loved dressing up for Halloween, her favorite holiday, and lighting fireworks on the 4th. She loved all her friends at Club 5, a place she called home. “Don’t Stop Believing” #fiveforever.
A Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m until the time of service on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to Jess’s daughter, Lillian Grace.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, Wis. (608) 837-5400