MADISON - John Anthony Fiorello, age 74, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in Madison. He was born in Rockford, Ill. on Oct. 31, 1944, to Vincent and Lillian Fiorello. He married his high school sweetheart, love of his life and best friend, Carolyn Germano, in 1964 in Rockford. They would have celebrated 54 years together this month. John graduated from Rockford West High School where he was an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He was a graduate of Rockford Business College. Shortly after marriage he began working for his father-in-law in the restaurant business, first in Rockford and then The Manor Restaurant in Beloit, which he managed for 27 years. In 1994, he and his wife moved to Madison to be closer to their young grandchildren. He was employed at Famous Footwear in Madison for 15 years running the corporate cafeteria. In semi-retirement, he worked for the Madison School District. He made life-long friends all along the way and is fondly remembered by many.
John was a proud and loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's' events in Verona, including 23 years of youth and high school hockey (despite being a basketball fan), taking many family trips to Mexico and Hayward, spending time at Dana and Eric's cabin and musky fishing. He was an excellent cook who loved preparing meals for his family. John loved his family above all else and always put them first. "Bompa" lived for his grandchildren and his entire family. Everyone who met John became his friend, and he was held in high esteem by the friends of his children and grandchildren. He loved his cat Gino and his granddog Puck. He was full of life and always ready to take on the next adventure. He was loved dearly by his family and friends, and will be deeply missed by many.
John is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Carolyn; daughter, Dana Borgerding and son-in-law, Eric Borgerding of Verona; daughter, Wendy Lowery of Paynesville, Minn.; son, John Fiorello of Madison; three grandchildren in Madison, Christopher, Nicole and Nate Borgerding who "Bompa" adored immensely; grandchildren, Emilee and Braydon Lowry of Florida; brothers, Angelo Fiorello (Janice) of Rockford, Ill., and Frank Fiorello (Sue) of Las Vegas, Nev.; sister, Mary Jo Laskowski (Chet) of Lake Zurich, Ill.; and sisters-in-law, Judy Rhodes and Nancy Wrage of Rockford, Ill. John is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. He enjoyed a special relationship, including many trips to Las Vegas, with his nephew David Black of Rockford. John was predeceased in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy; sister, Loretta; and his father- and mother-in-law, Nino and Geneva Germano. A special thank you to neighbors Jeff and Vicki Wilson for their help and support over the years.
A celebration of John's life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and a remembrance service at 1 p.m. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dane County Humane Society or the charity of your choice.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."