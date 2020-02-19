Fiore, Sabrina "Shirley" Mae

MADISON - Sabrina “Shirley” Mae Fiore, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was the daughter of Nicholas and Josephine Fiore, born in Madison on Dec. 18, 1935.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Davis; her granddaughter, Rachel Davis; her grandson, Nicholas Davis; a sister, Frances Nelson; a brother, Tony Fiore; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Nicholas Fiore, Jr.; and a nephew, Nicholas Fiore.
Shirley attended Central High School where she was a cheerleader with her sister Frances, and Prom Queen. She resided in California and met many famous people while working at the Fairmont Hotel. She worked as a secretary at various hotels over the years. She loved cats and artwork. She enjoyed spending time with her family and eating her mother’s and Aunt Rose’s and Uncle Sam’s homemade Italian food. As a teenager she was close to her cousin’s in Rockford, especially Mary Jane and Ginger. She had a witty sense of humor and was known to be quite good at trivia. Later in life she resided at the Middleton Villa for many years and had close friends and supportive people that were like family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1128 St. James Ct., Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. A memorial gathering celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at THE VILLA AT MIDDLETON VILLAGE, 6201 Elmwood Ave., Middleton on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services
Madison (608)442-0477