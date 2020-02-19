Fiore, Sabrina "Shirley" Mae

Shirley attended Central High School where she was a cheerleader with her sister Frances, and Prom Queen. She resided in California and met many famous people while working at the Fairmont Hotel. She worked as a secretary at various hotels over the years. She loved cats and artwork. She enjoyed spending time with her family and eating her mother’s and Aunt Rose’s and Uncle Sam’s homemade Italian food. As a teenager she was close to her cousin’s in Rockford, especially Mary Jane and Ginger. She had a witty sense of humor and was known to be quite good at trivia. Later in life she resided at the Middleton Villa for many years and had close friends and supportive people that were like family.