OREGON—Jean Ann (Sukopp) Finstad, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, with her family by her side after fighting cancer for 32 years. Jean was born in Black River Falls on Dec. 23, 1941, to Nina (Campbell) and Herbert Sukopp of Hixton, Wis. She graduated from Hixton High School where she was active in band and sports. Jean graduated from the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, Minn. She met and married John Finstad while in nursing school and they were married on May 19, 1962.
After they were married, they lived on a farm near Osseo, Wis., and she got a job as a nurse at the Osseo Hospital. Shortly after, they moved to Madison, where she worked in nursing homes for many years, and later, she got a job working for Doctor Ewalt at the Associated Physicians Clinic, also in Madison. She worked there until her cancer forced her to retire.
Jean was an avid boater and she and her husband, John boated on many inland lakes, and later Lake Michigan. She enjoyed her many friends while boating and was a life member of the Madison Sail and Power Squadron. Jean and John took many advanced safety boating classes while in the squadron. She and John crossed Lake Michigan three times and had visited many ports on both sides of the lake. Jean was also a collector of angel figurines and cook books and had many of each.
Jean is survived by her husband, John; children, Timothy (Sue) Finstad of Poynette, Todd (Alesha) Finstad of Oregon and Tamara (Donald) Polk II of West Cornwall, Conn.; grandchildren, Michael, Isabelle and Alexis Finstad, James Kleindl II, and Donald Polk III; great-grandchildren, Lily and Aria; sister, Mary Sukopp of Hales Corners; and many cousins, friends from childhood, nurses training, work, and from where she lived. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois; and brother, Donald.
Funeral services will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd, Madison, at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Burial will be held at Evangelical Cemetery in Pigeon Falls. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, and at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
