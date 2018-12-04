Orange County, Calif.—Susan (nee Sigvardt) Finnane, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at the age of 69. Susan, beloved wife, mother and grand mom, was surrounded by her family.
A Midwestern girl at heart, Susan lived the majority of her life in Orange County, Calif. She was born in Glen Falls, N.Y., and grew up in Port Edwards, Wis. Susan attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated with a nursing degree in 1972. While at Wisconsin, she met the love of her life, Michael Finnane, when they were placed at the same dorm. “just friends” during college, Michael moved to California after he graduated, and one year later Susan joined him. After a whirlwind California romance, they married in Port Edwards on July 14, 1973, and moved permanently to Orange County.
After son Jay, was born in 1976, Susan retired from her work as a pediatric and school nurse. She later became chief financial officer of the family-owned specialty pharmacy.
Susan was an avid music fan, enjoying many evenings out at the symphony or watching productions of Broadway musicals. She loved California and spending time in the desert in Borrego Springs or anywhere she could be near the water. She was an excellent conversationalist and especially loved talking about her son and grandkids to anyone who would listen. She was warm and generous with her friends and family and she loved a good theme party.
Susan is survived by her husband, Michael; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Sarah Finnane; two grandchildren, Cael and Wren; sisters, Karen (Audrey Webb) Sigvardt, and Marsha (Gary) Peterson; niece, Abigail (Jeff) McEnroe; and great-nephew, Fisher; as well as many cousins, close friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Carmen Sigvardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, 10:30 a.m., at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 39 Garfield Ave., Evansville, with the Rev. Kevin Dooley officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the ALLEN-MEREDITH FUNERAL HOME, 103 West Main Street, Evansville, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, where Susan spent many hours volunteering (www.choc.org) or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org). Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com.
