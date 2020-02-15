MADISON - Mary Ann Fink, age 80, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 27, 1939, in Viola, Wis., the daughter of Olga Fink.
Mary Ann worked for the University Hospital in the Linen Supply Room for more than 40 years. Family meant a great deal to Mary Ann. She enjoyed family get togethers, especially visiting with family who traveled from far away, holidays and special occasions. Mary Ann was an active Overture Center guest and enjoyed many productions throughout the years. She enjoyed watching the Packers.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary Ann is survived by her nephew, Willard Fink; cousins, Marylin Barker of Monona, Michael (Wendy) Barker of New Glarus, Kylo Barker of New Glarus, Brad Barker of Fitchburg, Sawyer Kammerud of New Glarus, Emily (Connor) Balistari of Lake Mills, Helen (Robert) Abb and family of Janesville, Amel Rastall of Nevada, Kim (Jean) Rogers and family of Janesville, Linda (Robert) Kleba and family of Belvidere, Ill., Peggy Forrett and family of Janesville, Rita McKittrick and family of New York, and Ken (Ella) Bachmann and family of Madison. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elsie Fink; mother; brother, Richard Fink; special aunt, Mavis (James) Score, Norma Rastall; and uncles, Wilmer Fink, Odin Fink, Maynard Fink, Edwin Fink, and Clifford Fink.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A private burial will be held at a later date at Viola Cemetery.
A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Agrace HospiceCare for their gentle, respectful, and kind care of Mary Ann. She will be missed by many. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
12:00PM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716
11:00AM-12:00PM
5203 Monona Drive
Madison, WI 53716