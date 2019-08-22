MT HOREB - It’s with great sadness that the family of John Fink announces his passing on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the age of 40. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart and helping others. He is survived by his children, Zach, Eliza and their brother Bryan. His mother, Kelly Fink-Pickarts; father, Brett Fink; stepfather, James Pickarts; Grandmother, Janet Frakes and Grandmother, Diane Fink. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Douglas Frakes and Grandfather, Emery Fink. A private celebration of life will be held.

