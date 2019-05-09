HIGHLAND - Judith Fingerson, age 72, of Highland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening May 6, 2019, following an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's. Judy was born on July 18, 1946, in Sutersville, Pa., to Melvin and Helen (Murkley) Sommerville. She married Douglas Fingerson of Highland on Oct. 22, 1966. The couple farmed on the Fingerson farm their entire married life. Judy
enjoyed bowling, riding the countryside with Doug on the Honda Goldwing and babysitting. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Herbert and Sylvia Fingerson; and a brother-in-law, Terry Boger.
Judy is survived by her husband, Doug of Highland; four children, Keith (Davina) Fingerson of Milwaukee; James Fingerson of Madison; Marcia (Marc) Loy of Dodgeville, and Kristine Fingerson of Highland; six grandchildren, Faith (Connor Harbour) Loy, Ethan and Kenadi Loy; Olivia Fingerson and Hannah and Rebekah Fingerson; eight siblings, Patricia Sommerville of Rockford; Melva (Ron) Dolphin of Hazel Green; Linda Boger of Madison; Bruce Sommerville of Puyallup, Wash.; Gladys (Steve) Arnold of Aurora, Ill.; Lois (Doug) Tremelling of Cobb; Brenda (George) Schwarzmann of Platteville, and Andrea (Mark) Zierath of Madison; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 13, 2019, at OTTER CREEK LUTHERAN CHURCH near Highland. Pastor Ramona Orton and Pastor Doug Tremelling will co-officiate with burial in the Otter Creek Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville, and at the church on Monday after 10 a.m.
Memorials to the Otter Creek Lutheran Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.