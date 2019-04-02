MONROE / STOUGHTON - Donald L. Fimreite, age 86, of Monroe and Stoughton, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, at Stoughton Hospital. Don was born on June 30, 1932, in Mondovi, Wis., to Haley and Josephine (Winsand) Fimreite.
He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1951. After graduating, he worked for General Motors in Janesville, then entered the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. He married Ruth Nyre, also of Mondovi, on July 7, 1960, and they were married for 56 years until her passing in 2016.
They lived in Minneapolis, where he worked for Northrup King Seed Company. They then moved to Madison to work for Hudson Sprayers before accepting a position with Wisconsin Power & Light, where he worked for 25 years. While working for WP&L they lived in Janesville, Stoughton and Monroe. After his retirement, he worked part time for Monroe Truck for 19 years.
Don most enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He loved his Wisconsin sports, especially Badgers basketball and football, and his beloved Green Bay Packers. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling. Most recently, he loved talking to everyone about his trip on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2017.
He is survived by his children, Jeff (Patty) Fimreite of Laguna Hills, Calif., Lori (Dave) Wehinger of Brodhead and Lisa (Roy) Quam of Stoughton; grandchildren, Micheal (Allison) Fimreite, Vanessa (Art) Grichine, Christine (Gary) Buxton, Jenna, Savannah and Ryan Wehinger, and Brianna and Brandon Quam; and great-grandchildren, Destiny, Ryder and Cooper Buxton. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Merle and Howard; sister, Betty; and brother-in-law, David (Donna) Nyre of Mondovi.
A Celebration of life will take place from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59.
Memorials can be made in his name to either the Badger Honor Flight or UW-Madison Body Donor Program.
A special thanks to the all the home care staff at Hometown Helpers in Monroe and Stoughton Hospital Home Health and Trusted Hands. You all are amazing and took great care of him and we are extremely grateful. Also thanks to Stoughton Hospital and ER staff for the great care during his stay. God bless you all. Please share your memories of Donald at www.CressFuneralService.com.