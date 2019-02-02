MADISON / EAGLE RIVER - Laura Lea Fillner, age 79, a two year resident of Eagle River and formerly of Madison, passed away on Wednesday Jan. 23, 2019, at her home. Laura was born on Dec. 26, 1939, in Madison, to Aldwin and Edith Donals.
She enjoyed music, reading and crafting. She also loved her cats.
Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Bergum and brother-in-law, Don Burgum. She is survived by her children, Terri (Kodi) Sirois of Verona, Kari (Mike) Armstrong of Madison, Sherri (Mike) Durant of Eagle River, and Glenn (Lori) Fillner of Madison; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; other family; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on July 20, 2019, at TOKEN CREEK COUNTY PARK, 6200 Highway 51, DeForest - Shelter 1.
Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Ascension Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.