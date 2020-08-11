Fillner, Glenn L. "Toby"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Glenn L. Fillner "Toby" age 83 passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital after a short illness.

Toby was born on Oct. 24, 1936 in Janesville, Wis. to Glenn and Elsie (Goodwin) Fillner. He was the eldest of six children. On Feb. 25, 1974 he married Carol Jean Coughlin.

He started trimming trees at age 16 and continued the love of that job his entire life.

He was into building and flying model airplanes from a young age and graduated into radio control planes and ships. He continued his modeling hobby until his death. Over the years his models became larger and more complex. He loved the challenge, and continued to build airplanes, but also enjoyed large ships. When he wasn't working on a model, he was reading books, his second hobby.