Fillner, Glenn L. "Toby"

SUN PRAIRIE - Glenn L. Fillner "Toby" age 83 passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital after a short illness.
Toby was born on Oct. 24, 1936 in Janesville, Wis. to Glenn and Elsie (Goodwin) Fillner. He was the eldest of six children. On Feb. 25, 1974 he married Carol Jean Coughlin.
He started trimming trees at age 16 and continued the love of that job his entire life.
He was into building and flying model airplanes from a young age and graduated into radio control planes and ships. He continued his modeling hobby until his death. Over the years his models became larger and more complex. He loved the challenge, and continued to build airplanes, but also enjoyed large ships. When he wasn't working on a model, he was reading books, his second hobby.
Toby is survived by his wife Jean; his children Terri (Kodi) Sirois, Kari (Mike) Armstrong, Sherri (Mike) Durant and Glenn (Lori) Fillner. He is also survived by his brother Jerry (Donna) Fillner, and sister Elise (Dick) Pharo. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Evelyn Yaeggi, and sister-in-law Linda Fillner, brother-in-law Dale Coughlin (Cora Lee), and sister-in-law Nancy (Gilbert) Fagan. He is further survived by eight grandchildren; Nikki Molaro, Anthony Molaro, Nicole (Kyle) Carr, Sara Messier, Josalyn (Nino) Stevens, Jeremy (Jill) Bozich, Hunter (Angie) Weber, and Brenden (Kayla) Armstrong. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren; Jade Pulver, Izabelle and Liam Messier, Madison and Aria Carr, Kayson Stevens, Mia and John Bozich, and Aodhan Molaro. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Laura Fillner (Donals), brothers James, John and Sam, father-in-law Oscar Yaeggi, sister-in-law Pat Elsner, and brother-in-law Ron Elsner, and step- daughter Marsha Coughlin.
The Fillner family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital for their compassionate care.
Toby will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a visitation for Toby on Saturday, August 15 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, those attending the service are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054
