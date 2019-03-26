MADISON / LADYSMITH - Jeffery Robin Fillion Sr., age 59, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire. He courageously fought cancer for the past year. Robin was born on Aug. 11, 1959, in Madison, the son of Francis and Anna Mae (Hook) Fillion. Robin graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison.
He was a carpenter for many years and operated an organic farm. He worked in the appliance delivery area of Jump River Electric Co-op while living in Ladysmith.
Robin had many hobbies over the years but his main interest was fishing the lakes of Northern Wisconsin where he lived. He always knew the best place, the best time, and best lure to catch the fish he was after, and often shared these good times with his sons and grandsons.
In the Spring he enjoyed gathering the sap from maple trees on his land, boiling it down and canning the syrup for gifting to friends and family. He was an expert at putting puzzles together and crafting birdhouses with stones collected from his property, as well as sea shells gathered from the beaches of Florida. Robin was also a great fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Nascar races.
He was the beloved father of Jeffery R. Fillion Jr., Jennifer M. Fillion, and Joshua K. Fillion. His two grandsons, Evan Robb and Kaij Fillion gave him much love and joy. He is further survived by three sisters, Wallis Leona Roberts, Grace Mae Brockmann, Nelva Joyce King; and sister-in-law, Rose Marie Fillion. He is survived by his former wife, Marcia Fillion; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Benjamin; four sisters, Ruthann Swenson, Patricia Lee Fillion, Caryl Lynn Keller, and Cheryl Christine Harris.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at NASH-JACKAN FUNERAL HOME, 120 Fritz Ave E., Ladysmith, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., and burial taking place at Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.