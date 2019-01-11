BARABOO—Steven Timothy Fillhouer, age 66 of Baraboo, lost his 10 month battle with glioblastoma on Jan. 10, 2019. He was born in Baraboo, the youngest son of Oscar and Evelyn Fillhouer on Oct. 29, 1952.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Pat Fillhouer. He is survived by his loving partner of 25 years, Teresa Dixon; his siblings, Barbara Meyer, Mary Greenwood and Dick Christian, Mike (Ollie) Fillhouer; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Steve’s request there will be no formal service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., at BARABOO BURGER COMPANY (BBC) located at 116 4th Ave., Baraboo.
Memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for all the love and support given to the family during their time of need. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.