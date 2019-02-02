Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—Laurie Sue Fike, age 61, died Dec. 16, 2018, at home. Survivors include her mother, Alice; and siblings, Lisa, John, Letty, Janet and Bill. She is preceded in death by her father, John; and siblings Jean, Jim, Mary and Amy.

Celebrate
the life of: Fike, Laurie Sue
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.