MADISON—Laurie Sue Fike, age 61, died Dec. 16, 2018, at home. Survivors include her mother, Alice; and siblings, Lisa, John, Letty, Janet and Bill. She is preceded in death by her father, John; and siblings Jean, Jim, Mary and Amy.
