MADISON”James “Jim” John Fields, 69 years of age, passed away on Nov. 8th, 2019, after a 13-year battle with cancer. His positive attitude and optimistic outlook on life was insurmountable and stands as a model for us all to follow. He was larger than life and made a new best friend everywhere he went. His most favorite saying was, “Don’t worry about what you can’t control.”
Jim was born in Madison, Wis. on May 10, 1950, to John “Jack” and Lois Fields. He graduated from West High School and then the School of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. In 1989, he and his family moved to St. Louis, Mo. and ultimately to Naples, Fla. Jim was an architect by training; however, as he moved through his professional career his outgoing personality took him into a variety of real estate development/mergers & acquisitions roles. Over his career, he developed an interest in Senior Housing and expanded his expertise in this arena.
Jim married Cyndi Jennings Goss in 1989, and blended two families with son, Chase Fields, and daughters, Brie Fields Dixon and Danielle Goss Marks. He is survived by his wife and children; as well as his brother, Jeff Fields (Beth); sister, Pattie Fields Troha (James); and grandchildren, Carter and Taylor Marks, Ariana Dixon and Alex Fritz. His parents; and granddaughter, Kaisa Fritz, predeceased him.
Jim was an avid Wisconsin Badger football fan as well as the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed fishing, any project that utilized his creative talents, and was an excellent cook.
There will be no service, but rather a celebration of life will be held in Naples, Florida after the first of the year.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Jim to The Shelter for Abused Women & Children, located in Naples, Florida.