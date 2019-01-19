MADISON - Hon. James P. Fiedler, age 90, died on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. He was born in Platteville, the son of Donald J. and Margaret (Phelan) Fiedler. He met his wife, Georgette M. (Baltus) Fiedler, at Shorewood High School.
He graduated from Marquette University Law School in June of 1952. Jim and Georgie then moved to Mineral Point where he practiced law for 19 years. Appointed as Iowa County Judge in 1972, Jim served as Circuit Judge until retirement in 1996. He also served as Iowa County District Attorney for four years and as chief judge of the 7th Wisconsin Judicial District for seven years. In 1990, Jim was named as Trial Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Board of Trial Attorneys. He was the very first recipient of the award. Jim and Georgie shared a wonderful life together with their six children until Georgie's passing on May 2, 2014.
Jim is survived by six children, Hon. Patrick J. (Sandy) Fiedler, Madison, Georgia Lynn (Sean McGlenn) Fiedler, West Bend, Hon. Margaret M. (Jeff) Koehler, Dodgeville, Kathleen (John) Allen, Pewaukee, Jeanne M. (Keith) Taylor, West Bend, and George M. (Marleen) Fiedler, Mineral Point; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, William Dean, Milwaukee; and the many friends he met at the Waterford. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Georgette; one grandchild, Kevin Allen; brother, John Fiedler; and sister Mary Dean.
A private family service will be held.
The family greatly appreciates the staff and the care given to Jim at Waterford Apartments in Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Educational Foundation in Madison or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.