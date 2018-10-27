STITZER / LANCASTER - Bernard L. "Bernie" Fiedler, age 96, of Lancaster and formerly of Stitzer, went to be with his loving wife on Thursday evening Oct. 25, 2018, at the Orchard Manor in rural Lancaster. He was born on Sept. 19, 1922, in Worthington, Iowa, the son of Edward and Olive (Pross) Fiedler. Bernie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Joan Kretschman on Sept. 19, 1950, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fennimore. She said to him, "It was the happiest day of her life" and they were able to spend 66 years together.
Bernie and Joan rented a farm outside of Stitzer with Bernie's parents for many years. Eventually they were able to purchase the farm from John Pink in 1966. They farmed until moving to Lancaster in 1990. Also, while farming, Bernie built many barns throughout the area with Lester Michel. Bernie and Joan's home was a place where everyone was welcome and on Sunday's became a gathering place for family and friends.
Bernie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fennimore and later St. Clement's in Lancaster. Bernie enjoyed playing cards, fishing and hunting, teaching his children to roller skate, and liked making caramel corn. Dementia and old age couldn't diminish Dad's wit and sense of humor; his love of his wife and family; nor finding the joy in the smallest things in life. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Orchard Manor and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care.
Bernie is survived by their six children, Joe Merit of Lancaster, Laura (Keith) Kleist of Highland, Mike (Tina) Fiedler of Stitzer, Diane (Dave) Macke of Lancaster, Chris (Mike) Johansen of Lancaster, and Brenda (Dave) Knipfer of Brooklyn; 14 grandchildren; Jody (Paul) Kirschbaum, Jeremy Koss, Brian (Becki) Kleist, Michelle Kleist, Christopher (Jessi) Kleist, Heidi (Eric) Teige, Robin Fiedler, Chad (Amanda Jahnke) Fiedler, Jenny (Stephen) Grutzik, Eric (Beth Ann Breuer) Macke, Jacob (Stacey Parker) Johansen, Matt (Alicia) Knipfer, Cara Knipfer and Lucas Knipfer; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Roger) Ellis of Lancaster; three sisters-in-law, Gladys Fielder of Janesville, Gertrude Fiedler of Platteville, and Eileen Fiedler of Lancaster; two brothers-in-law, Carl (Julie) Kretschman and Jim (Rosie) Kretschman both of Fennimore; along with several nieces and nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan, on Dec. 14, 2016; infant grandson, Shawn Fiedler; granddaughter, Kelly Johansen; three brothers, Richard, Ed and Bill Fiedler; and his sister, Rosella (Fritz) Sprengelmeyer; along with other special brothers and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Fennimore, with burial to follow in the Church Cemetery in Fennimore. Father William Vernon will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at St. Mary's Catholic Church Hall on Monday morning. The Larson Family Funeral Home of Fennimore is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.