Fett, Robert C.

PLATTEVILLE - Robert C. Fett, age 99, of Platteville, Wis. passed away in Fennimore, Wis. on Dec. 25, 2019. Robert was born on April 30, 1920, in Cobb, Wis. the son of Henry and Martha (Brice) Fett. He was united in marriage to Marian Nelson on Feb. 12, 1947.

Robert is survived by his two children, Pamela Marvel (partner-Stuart Littell) of Capay, Calif.; and son, Nick (Betsy) Fett of Seattle, Wash.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marian on Dec. 13, 2000; son-in-law, Christopher Marvel; three sisters, Dorothy (Neil) Hulsether, Eleanor (Russell) Hanson, Irma (Nathan) Nelson; in-laws, Sidney (Marian) Nelson, Norman (Alice) Nelson, and Marjorie (Clyde) Wagner.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning Jan. 2, 2020, at the Castle Rock Lutheran Church in Hickory Grove Township Grant County, Wis. with burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Thursday morning. The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to the conservation charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Fett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.