PORTAGE—David Bruce Fett, age 62, of Portage, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1957, in Hammond, Ind., the Son of Charles and Patricia (Davidson) Fett.
David graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1975 and was a star on the football team and went on to play at the collegiate level at UW-Oshkosh where he earned his BS in the College of Letters and Science with a Major in Microbiology. David continued his work in the Microbiology field for the UW State Lab of Hygiene, Trek Diagnostics, and retired from Dupont Laboratories in 2018. David was an avid fisherman and his fondest memories were that of teaching his daughter how to fish on Lake Monona, or out on his pontoon on Swan Lake just in his backyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to a foundation of science most meaningful to you.
David is survived by his daughter, Katherine V. Fett; former spouse, Lynne M. Ostrowski; sister-in-law, Marilyn Fett; and niece, Alexa (Fett) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fett and Patricia (Davidson) Fett; rother, William C. Fett; and bniece, Janna (Fett) Barbauld.
Family and friends of David are welcome to join a celebration of life held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 12 p.m.—5 p.m. at the East Side Club 3735 Monona Dr., Monona, Wis., 53714.