Ferry, Jr., William Eaton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1964, Bill started his professional career at DuPont in Wilmington, Del. He moved onto The Merchandising Group, in N.Y.C. until 1967, then landed at Hooker Chemical, where he was based in Toledo, Ohio until1974. These various experiences helped to catapult Bill into the area of the "rags" and garment industry, his true passion, and in 1974 he became Vice President of his wife's family business, Woolrich Inc.

Bill moved his family numerous times throughout his career, settling in the Northeast and the Midwest. With each new employment opportunity brought new and exciting personal achievements as well. In 1972, the eldest of his two children, Charles Chadbourne Ferry, was born in Trenton, N.J. Two years later, in 1974, his daughter, Taylor Anderson Ferry Hindle, was born in Toledo, Ohio. Bill would become a proud grandparent to five beautiful grandkids, Tripp, Will, Gar, Piper, and Kaitlyn, who all reside in New England.