Ferrill, Nancy Steinmetz

MADISON/BLUE MOUNDS - Nancy Karen Steinmetz Ferrill passed away on July 18, 2020. Nancy was born on Sept. 28, 1934 in Madison, Wis. to George P. Steinmetz and Helen Carlson Steinmetz.
She was a resident of Madison until 1994, spending a short time with her family living in Washington D.C. where her father was stationed during World War II. Nancy attended Madison West High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1956 with a degree in Education and Textiles. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority.
On June 23, 1956, she married James C. Ferrill at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. They were blessed with a son and two daughters. Nancy was renowned for her green thumb, always having vases of hand-picked flowers in the house and sharing them with others. In 1994, Nancy finally got all the gardens she could handle when she and Jim moved to their beautiful country home, designed by their daughter Darcy, near Blue Mounds, Wis. Nancy also spent many glorious summers at their lakeside cottage near Manitowish Waters, Wis. While up north, she loved to canoe, fish, swim and go for peaceful bike rides with her family. Nancy was an incredible, naturally gifted artist. She was well known for creating beautiful watercolors, pen and ink drawings, and rosemaled pieces that have amazed friends and strangers alike. Not only a visual artist, Nancy had a wonderful singing voice. Her deep bass was a pleasure to hear in both barbershop choirs and just around the house over the years. She also enjoyed singing while playing her mother's old baby grand piano. Nancy loved to travel, both within the U.S. and abroad, with her husband and children, visiting many countries and National Parks over the years. Many residents will remember Nancy for the 15 years she dedicated to Girl Scouts in the Madison area. She was very active and deeply dedicated to teaching girls outdoor skills and loved to camp often with her troops.
Nancy is survived by her husband, James C. Ferrill; her son, Cal G. Ferrill; her daughters, Darcy Ferrill, and Victoria (Tom) Ferrill Bennett; and grandsons TJ Bennett and Drew Bennett. She is further survived by her nephew, George (Julia) P. Steinmetz III; her niece Susan (John) Gubner; great nephew, Joseph Ahrens, Jr.; her sister-in-law, Susie Perina Steinmetz. Nancy has many beloved cousins, Phyllis Widstrand, Mary Mosher, Pat Goham, Linda Arkens, Christine Carlson Welcenbach, Walter Carlson and Virginia Carlson. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Dr. George P. Steinmetz, Jr, and her sister-in-law Joyce B. Steinmetz. Nancy's family would like to express their gratitude for the incredible care she received at Attic Angel Place in Middleton. We are also deeply thankful for the compassion and kindness given by Agrace Hospice. A private ceremony will be carried out by the family. Much appreciated memorials may be made to the Badgerland Council of Girl Scouts, 2710 Ski Lane, Madison, WI 53713. "A moment between eternities." Love you Mom. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
