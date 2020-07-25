Ferrill, Nancy Steinmetz

On June 23, 1956, she married James C. Ferrill at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. They were blessed with a son and two daughters. Nancy was renowned for her green thumb, always having vases of hand-picked flowers in the house and sharing them with others. In 1994, Nancy finally got all the gardens she could handle when she and Jim moved to their beautiful country home, designed by their daughter Darcy, near Blue Mounds, Wis. Nancy also spent many glorious summers at their lakeside cottage near Manitowish Waters, Wis. While up north, she loved to canoe, fish, swim and go for peaceful bike rides with her family. Nancy was an incredible, naturally gifted artist. She was well known for creating beautiful watercolors, pen and ink drawings, and rosemaled pieces that have amazed friends and strangers alike. Not only a visual artist, Nancy had a wonderful singing voice. Her deep bass was a pleasure to hear in both barbershop choirs and just around the house over the years. She also enjoyed singing while playing her mother's old baby grand piano. Nancy loved to travel, both within the U.S. and abroad, with her husband and children, visiting many countries and National Parks over the years. Many residents will remember Nancy for the 15 years she dedicated to Girl Scouts in the Madison area. She was very active and deeply dedicated to teaching girls outdoor skills and loved to camp often with her troops.