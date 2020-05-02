Ferrell, Joyce Ilene (Fahrni)

MT. HOREB - Joyce Ilene (Fahrni) Ferrell, born June 25, 1937, in Mt. Horeb, Wis., daughter of Fred and Florence (Hefty) Fahrni passed quietly on April 26, 2020, at age 82. Joyce grew up in Mt. Horeb, Blue Mounds, and Mineral Point, Wis., and was married to George Curtis Ferrell in 1955 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Together they were blessed with four children, Robert (Nancy), Gig Harbor, Wash., Richard (Julie) Arnold, Mo., Ronald (Linda) Madison, Wis., and Rebecca (Kevin) Porter, Stoughton, Wis.

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

She owned/operated J I Ferrell Wearing Apparel, a retail clothing and jewelry shop in Mineral Point before moving to Florida, where she found her dream job at the University of South Florida Sarasota, College of Engineering. Joyce had many interests and talents. She was an excellent cook, talented writer, and devoted genealogist. She created beautiful pottery, ceramics, calligraphy, and stained glass. She also found time to teach others at Vocational schools in Wisconsin and Florida. She and George loved to travel and after retirement followed their dream by living full time in an RV while traversing the United States to work in State and National Parks.