Ferrell, Joyce Ilene (Fahrni)

MT. HOREB - Joyce Ilene (Fahrni) Ferrell, born June 25, 1937, in Mt. Horeb, Wis., daughter of Fred and Florence (Hefty) Fahrni passed quietly on April 26, 2020, at age 82. Joyce grew up in Mt. Horeb, Blue Mounds, and Mineral Point, Wis., and was married to George Curtis Ferrell in 1955 at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Together they were blessed with four children, Robert (Nancy), Gig Harbor, Wash., Richard (Julie) Arnold, Mo., Ronald (Linda) Madison, Wis., and Rebecca (Kevin) Porter, Stoughton, Wis.
She owned/operated J I Ferrell Wearing Apparel, a retail clothing and jewelry shop in Mineral Point before moving to Florida, where she found her dream job at the University of South Florida Sarasota, College of Engineering. Joyce had many interests and talents. She was an excellent cook, talented writer, and devoted genealogist. She created beautiful pottery, ceramics, calligraphy, and stained glass. She also found time to teach others at Vocational schools in Wisconsin and Florida. She and George loved to travel and after retirement followed their dream by living full time in an RV while traversing the United States to work in State and National Parks.
Joyce is survived by her children; grandchildren, US Army Major Tiffany (James) Arechederra, Imperial, Mo., Brooke Ferrell, New Berlin, Wis.; step-grandchildren, Troy Sears, Gig Harbor, Wash., and James Pottorff, Tampa, Fla., brother, LaVerne (Joyce) Fahrni, Moore, Okla.; sister-in-law, Nancy (Charles) Ellefson, Spring Green, Wis. as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and numerous friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, George; brothers, Larry and Lyle Fahrni; parents, Fred and Florence Fahrni, parents-in-law, Mason and Margaret Ferrell, and Grandson, Aric Ferrell.
A private service to be held at the family farm and Graceland Cemetery, Mineral Point with a Life Celebration to be planned at a later date.
