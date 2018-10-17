WALDWICK—Bonnie Ferrell, age 102, of Waldwick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville after a short illness.
A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Waldwick Community Church in Waldwick. Pastor David Ritchie will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Waldwick Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 12 noon until time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Waldwick Community Church or the Waldwick Cemetery.
Gorgen Funeral Home
310 Ridge St.
Mineral Point, WI 53565