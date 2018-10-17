Try 1 month for 99¢

WALDWICK—Bonnie Ferrell, age 102, of Waldwick, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville after a short illness.

A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m., at the Waldwick Community Church in Waldwick. Pastor David Ritchie will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Waldwick Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 12 noon until time of service at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Waldwick Community Church or the Waldwick Cemetery.

Gorgen Funeral Home

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565

www.gorgenfh.com

Gorgen Funeral Home

310 Ridge St.

Mineral Point, WI 53565

www.gorgenfh.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ferrell, Bonnie
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.