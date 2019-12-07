MADISON - Wayne B. Fergusson, 73, passed away at home on Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Wayne fought a long battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Denise (Gartlan); his son, Shawn (Stephanie Moon); his three daughters, Erin (Chris) Frey, Meghann (Brian) Albert, Briana (Brandon) Hiebing; and seven grandchildren, Allison, Jenna, Elsie, Jack, Norah, Hailey and Kaitlyn. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen McMinn; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends after 9 a.m. until the time of service. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. A reception will follow at Dahmen’s, at Hawks Landing, 88 Hawks Landing Circle, Verona Wis., 53593.
The family wants to sincerely thank Dr. Rajguru for his compassionate care. We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the nurses on 8Tower and the IMC unit at Meriter Hospital, especially Jesse and Heidi. Agrace Hospice staff were also very caring and supportive. For that, we are all thankful.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2850 Dairy Dr. # 130, Madison, Wis. 53718; https://www.heart.org/ ; or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, 737 W. Washington St. #2100, Milwaukee, Wis. 53214; https://www.lls.org/wisconsin .
Please share your memories at: www.cressfuneralservice.com