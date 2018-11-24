Try 3 months for $3

MADISON—Walter E. “Wally” Ferguson, age 83, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 20, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. A gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Fire Fighters Local 311 Charities, to be used for rescue emergency services. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 North Sherman Ave.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

(608) 249-8457

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 North Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8457

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ferguson, Walter E. "Wally"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.