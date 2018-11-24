MADISON—Walter E. “Wally” Ferguson, age 83, passed away after a brief illness on Nov. 20, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. A gathering will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Fire Fighters Local 311 Charities, to be used for rescue emergency services. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 North Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8457