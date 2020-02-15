Ferguson, Royce Victor

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Royce Victor Ferguson, 71, of Prairie du Chien, Wis. died Feb. 9, 2020, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis. after succumbing to longterm health complications.

In lieu of flowers and service, the family is asking that those wishing to extend condolences consider a donation to a local Veteral Hospital or Aging and Disabled Resource Center. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The RICHARDSON-STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Spring Green, Wis. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

