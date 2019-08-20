MADISON - Gretchen D. Ferguson, age 55, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Arrangements are pending. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, August 25, 2019 publication

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison

608-249-6666

www.cressfuneralservice.com

