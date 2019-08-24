MADISON—Gretchen D. Ferguson, age 55, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1964, in Madison, the daughter of David and Caroline (Coughlin) Zimmerman.
Gretchen was united in marriage to Mitchell Ferguson on February 5, 2003, on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas. She loved to take trips to Vegas and Bloxxie, and visit family and friends in the nice warm south during the wintertime. She was an avid rock hound and enjoyed rocks from around the world.
Gretchen is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Mitchell Ferguson; her brother, Paul Zimmerman; and mother-in-law, Patricia Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Amanda Stein officiating. A time to gather will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
In keeping in the spirit of Gretchen, the family has asked all who attend the services for Gretchen to wear her favorite color, purple.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gretchen’s dear friends, Christine, Rose, Susan, and Amanda for all the care and compassion given to Gretchen and her family over her life and final days. Also, a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Agrace Hospice Care.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3325 East Washington Avenue, Madison
608-249-6666