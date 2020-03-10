Fenske, Lyle

Fenske, Lyle

MADISON - Lyle Fenske, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born March 16, 1933 in Madison, the son of Herman W. and Lillian E. (Kehl) Fenske. He graduated from East High School in 1951. After serving in the Navy, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering. In 1964, Lyle purchased Fenske Heating retiring in 1995. He was a member of Lakeview Lutheran Church, The East Side Club and VFW 8483. He enjoyed sitting on the patio and watching the birds.

Lyle is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Kathleen Kurt; his daughters, Pamela (Paul) Hughes, Victoria (Gregory) Baker, Angela (Anthony) Gambaro and Melissa (Dr. G. Matthew) Longo; grandchildren, Alexis, Allison, Grant, Luke, Catherine, Sophia and Evangeline; his sister-in-law, Judy Fenske; nephew, Jason (Carly) Fenske; niece, Patricia Seaman; great nieces and nephews; and good friends, Bob, Tim and Julie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Glenn.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4001 Mandrake Rd, Madison, with Pastor Dean Kirst presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30am until the time of service. Burial to be at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK in Monona.

Memorials can be made to Lakeview Lutheran Church. Thank you to all of Lyle’s caregivers for the past few months. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Lakeview Lutheran Church
4001 Mandrake Road
Madison, WI 53704
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
Lakeview Lutheran Church
4001 Mandrake Road
Madison, WI 53704
