SUN PRAIRIE/EVANSVILLE - Debra Lee Fenrick, age 67, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on March 1, 1952, the daughter of George and Lenora (Keylock) Lundey. Debra married Richard Fenrick on Aug. 19, 1972 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville. Debra worked for St. Mary's hospital in medical records for 40 years before her retirement.
Private services will be held in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville.
