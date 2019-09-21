SUN PRAIRIE/EVANSVILLE—Debra Lee Fenrick, age 67 passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on March 1, 1952, the daughter of George and Lenora (Keylock) Lundey. Debra married Richard Fenrick on Aug. 19, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church Evansville. Debra worked for St. Mary’s hospital in medical records for 40 years before her retirement.
Private services will be held in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com
