Fenne, Betzy Marie

MADISON - Betzy Marie Fenne, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Norway, the daughter of Roy Stendahl and Margit (Qie) Stendahl. Betzy and her family came to Wisconsin in 1946.

Betzy was united in marriage to Robert Fenne and worked for Walgreens Distribution Center, retiring in 2005. She was an avid cat lover and enjoyed camping, playing cards and dice, watching Packers and Badgers football games, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Betzy is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Gary) Harmon, Janet Marcella and Tammey (Jeff) Hepp; grandchildren, Lisa (Rick) Bollig, Teresa Hensiak, Jessica Hensiak, Corey (Brooke) Hensiak, Heather (Jesse) Bonvicino, Dustin (Zoe) Harmon and Lindsey (Jose) Harmon-Cruz; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Fredrickson, Sawyer and Savannah Bonvicino, Ember Hensiak, and Andrew and Aaron Harmon-Cruz. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Otto and Rolf Stendahl; and special friend, Bob Hewitt.

She will be missed by many relatives and friends who will continue her legacy.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

