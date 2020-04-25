Fenley, Dale L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Dale L. Fenley, age 85, passed away peacefully, on April 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born June 3, 1934, in Dodgeville, Wis., son of James and Verda (Huxtable) Fenley.

Dale grew up in Mineral Point, Wis. and attended Mineral Point schools. He was active in high school sports; his favorite being football. One of his favorite memories was when Mineral Point beat Darlington on Armistice Day, 1951.

He attended Wisconsin Institute of Technology (now part of UW-Platteville), where he studied civil engineering and played football for Coach Dale Dixon. He volunteered for the draft in August 1954 and served for two years in the Army. After serving, he returned to Wisconsin Institute of Technology where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 1958.

He began his career as an engineer with State Highway Commission District 6 (now WisDOT), in Eau Claire. In 1974, he became Field Engineer for Wisconsin Road Builders Association in Madison. He accepted a position in private industry, in 1986, and spent the rest of his career with Vinton Construction of Manitowoc, retiring Dec. 31, 1999.