Fenley, Dale L.

MADISON - Dale L. Fenley, age 85, passed away peacefully, on April 20, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born June 3, 1934, in Dodgeville, Wis., son of James and Verda (Huxtable) Fenley.
Dale grew up in Mineral Point, Wis. and attended Mineral Point schools. He was active in high school sports; his favorite being football. One of his favorite memories was when Mineral Point beat Darlington on Armistice Day, 1951.
He attended Wisconsin Institute of Technology (now part of UW-Platteville), where he studied civil engineering and played football for Coach Dale Dixon. He volunteered for the draft in August 1954 and served for two years in the Army. After serving, he returned to Wisconsin Institute of Technology where he earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 1958.
He began his career as an engineer with State Highway Commission District 6 (now WisDOT), in Eau Claire. In 1974, he became Field Engineer for Wisconsin Road Builders Association in Madison. He accepted a position in private industry, in 1986, and spent the rest of his career with Vinton Construction of Manitowoc, retiring Dec. 31, 1999.
Dale was a long-time, active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in a variety of capacities, delivered Meals-On-Wheels, and volunteered at Agrace Thrift Store. He really enjoyed his membership in the PGA (Poorest Golfers Around), and spending time with his family, up north at the lake.
He was united in marriage with Janet (Edge) Fenley on March 18, 1956, at Plymouth Congregational Church in Dodgeville; recently celebrating 64 years of marriage.
Dale is survived by his wife; children, Steve (Ann) of Portage, Laura (Mike Mayer) of Madison, Jim (Sharon) of Belleville, Andrea (Tim) Kinney of Spring Green, and Joel of Stevensville, Mont.; son-in-law, Jim (Janie) Boullion of Waunakee; grandchildren, James (Kat) Boullion, Amanda (Jason) Reimes, Danielle (TJ) Carlson, Janet Fenley, Stephen Fenley, Jimmy Fenley, Tim Kinney, Maggie Kinney, and Joel Fenley; step-grandchildren, Kyle (Chas) Kinney, and Kieran (Jen Schroeder) Kinney; five great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Verda (Larry) Moran; a sister-in-law, Corinne Fenley; and brothers-in-law, Robert (Katie) Swint, and Paul Humbert; as well as many nieces and nephews, and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Robert and Ruth Edge; his infant son, Richard; his daughter, Diana Boullion; and grandson, Jordan Boullion; brothers, James Fenley, Kenneth Fenley, and Robert (Lois, Mareta) Fenley; sister, Margaret (John) Carlin; sisters-in-law, Rachel (Robert Powell) Humbert and Ruth Ann Swint.
A private family service will be held at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Columbarium. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dale was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd, Madison, Wis. 53711, or Agrace of Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
