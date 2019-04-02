Stoughton - Mary G. Femrite, age 97, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Stoughton Meadows Assisted Living. She was born in Stoughton on Sept. 19, 1921, the daughter of Francis and Mabel Long. Mary graduated from Stoughton High School. On Nov. 24, 1943, she married Truman O. Femrite. Together they farmed in the Stoughton area until moving to Stoughton Meadows in 2004.
Mary was a member of First Lutheran Church and Circle 20. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children, Jeanne Gilbertson, Ruth Passehl and Tom (Mary Lou) Femrite; four grandchildren, Jim Passehl, Andrew (Maria) Femrite, Megan (Matt) Iverson and Rachel (Zach) Bolender; 10 great grandchildren, Bo, Brooke, Kaden, Haden, Addie, Jace, Quinn, Savannah, Rhett and Scarlett; siblings, Barbara (Vic) Vaade and Francis (Jeanne) Long Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Truman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 310 E. Washington St., Stoughton, with the Rev. Richard Halom officiating. Burial will follow in Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Thursday.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare Inc.
A special thank you to the staff of Stoughton Meadows and Agrace HospiceCare, and to April, Phyllis and Beth. Please share your memories of Mary at www.CressFuneralService.com.