VIROQUA—Richard “Rick” Felt, age 64, died in Viroqua on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1955.
Rick was a kind and caring soul. He never met a dog he didn’t love, and they loved him back. He was a talented carpenter, and built everything from homes to miniature rocking horses. He also designed and installed beautiful patio, garden brickwork. He was in his element sitting around a big campfire.
He is survived by his beloved daughter, Megan Felt and her partner, Rob Peyton; his brother, Ron; and his longtime friend, Deb Liebakken. He was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother.
No service will be held, per Rick’s request.