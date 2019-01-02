MADISON - Mary E. Felly, age 58, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Feb. 7, 1960, to John and Dolores (Phillips) Beicher in Racine. Mary was united in marriage to John Felly in 1991. She enjoyed gambling, traveling, and Hallmark movies.
Mary is survived by her husband, John; and brothers, Robert Beicher of Belleville, Thomas Beicher of Verona, and Michael Beicher of Belleville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Beicher.
Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.