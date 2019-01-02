Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - Mary E. Felly, age 58, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Feb. 7, 1960, to John and Dolores (Phillips) Beicher in Racine. Mary was united in marriage to John Felly in 1991. She enjoyed gambling, traveling, and Hallmark movies.

Mary is survived by her husband, John; and brothers, Robert Beicher of Belleville, Thomas Beicher of Verona, and Michael Beicher of Belleville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patricia Beicher.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Felly, Mary E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.