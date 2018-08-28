WINDSOR—William Henry “Bill” Feldman, age 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. He was born on April 23, 1941, in Elroy, Wis., son of Martin A. and Louise (Bentz) Feldman. William was united in marriage to Patricia Ward Suydam on Oct. 26, 1968, at United Church of Christ in Walworth, Wis. Together they raised two sons. Bill graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1958, and then worked for Hoffman Houses, before entering the U.S. Army.
During Bill’s career in the restaurant industry he taught culinary arts to chefs and was executive vice president of Hoffman Houses. He also owned and operated Feldman restaurants. In his later career, he was the general manager of Lake Windsor Country Club.
Bill will be remembered for being a wonderful, husband, father and grandfather. He had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his flower gardens. He was a Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.
Bill is survived by his wife of 49 years Pat; his sons, Jason William (Holly) Feldman and Matthew Ward (Tonia) Feldman; his grandchildren, Georgia, Elliott, Scout, Raegan and Delanie Feldman; his sister, Beverly Drinkwater; his brothers, Art (Alice) and Samuel (Carol) Feldman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Verna May Hayes and brother, Jack Feldman.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at WINDSOR UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 4434 2nd St ., Windsor, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. David McDonald officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Natural Resources Foundation www.wisconservation.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie
(608) 837-9054