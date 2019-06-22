PHILADELPHIA, TENN - Frank Raymond Feit age 76, of Philadelphia, Tenn, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born October 5, 1942 to Frank A. and Barbara (Hlavachek) Feit residing in Kellnersville, Wis. Frank served in the US Army, stationed in France. He was a member of VFW Post 5156 and the American Legion.
Frank is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kathy D. (Wuestenfeld) Feit; his children from his marriage to Gwen (Popelar) Feit, son, Frank G. Feit (Christine Fleming) McFarland, Wis.; daughter, Leanne Wayne (Clay) Chandler, Ariz.; step-children, Kelly England (John) Athens, Tenn, Kristen Fletcher (Chris) Spencer, Tenn., and John Quinn (Natalie) Crossville, Tenn; 12 grandchildren; sister, J'Ette Koeppel (Lester) Two Rivers, Wis; brother, Melroy Feit (Shirley) Madison, Wis; and several nieces and nephews.
His love of football ranged from coaching Monona Pee Wee football to cheering on his beloved Green Bay Packers. He also had been a Golden Gloves boxer. A baker by profession, he retired and found happiness on his farmette raising miniature horses, chickens and his fur pals. Frank donated his body to MERI Medical Education & Research Institute. A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post in Sweetwater, Tenn., with a gathering in Kellnersville, Wis. being held at a later date.