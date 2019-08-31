STITZER - Patricia E. Feist, age 81, of Stitzer, Wis. passed away surrounded by her beloved daughters on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at U.W. Hospital in Madison. She was born on September 26, 1937 in Grant County, the daughter of Donald and Mary (Scott) Johnson. Patricia was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Gerald “Buddy” Feist, on February 15, 1955 at the Fennimore United Methodist Church.
Pat and Bud enjoyed farming and raising their children together through the years. They were very proud to keep his family farm operating since 1875. Once the children were raised, Pat went to work as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Orchard Manor. She was employed for over 20 years until retiring when she was 70 years of age. Pat also was the town clerk for Liberty Township until retiring after serving more than 25 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church Women and the Oak Hill Climbers Homemakers. Pat enjoyed reading, quilting, cross stitching, going to the casino, and tending to her flower garden. Her biggest passion in life was her family, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and watching all sports.
Patricia is survived by her four daughters, Judy (Carl) Nelson of Fennimore, Joyce (Mark) Nelson of New Lenox, Ill., JoAnn (John) Wiederholt of Fennimore, Janice (John) Vosberg of DeForest; eight grandchildren, Christopher Nelson, Brent (Kristen) Nelson, Ryan (Crystal) Nelson, Jacalyn (Michael Rehman) Butkovich, Josh Wiederholt, Jake Wiederholt, Alyssa Vosberg, Lucas (Morgan) Vosberg; 10 great-grandchildren, Leah Nelson, Hannah Nelson, Jonah Nelson, Evan Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Owen Butkovich, Audrey Butkovich, Landon Vosberg, Liam Vosberg, and Lainey Vosberg; along with many very special nieces, nephews, cousins. She is further survived by her two brothers, Roger Johnson, Doug Johnson; and her sister, Diane Peterson and dear friend;, Carole Johnson; and special neighbor friend, Patrick (Karen) Schroeder.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband on August 9, 2013, sisters Connie Mergen and Donna Johnson, and in laws; Delores and Alden Allen, Dick Mergen, and Tom Peterson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Stitzer United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Stitzer Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the LARSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Fennimore and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church on Tuesday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com
