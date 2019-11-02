CROSS PLAINS - Mary Catherine Feiner, age 83, of Cross Plains, entered eternal life on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. She was born on Aug. 1, 1936, in Plain, Wis., the daughter of the late Zeno and Esther (Volk) Weiss. Mary Catherine was united in marriage to Alfred J. “Al” Feiner on Oct. 1, 1955, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain.
Mary Catherine and Al owned and operated Feiner Furniture in Cross Plains for many years. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Cross Plains for more than 60 years.
Mary Catherine is survived by her daughters, Lynn (Mark) Shannon, Kim (Randy) Acker and Susan (Steve) Barter; grandchildren, Robert (Jennifer) Plager, Stephen McGhee (Abby Ferguson), A.J. McGhee, Leigh (Frank) Dierking, Ryan Acker and Lauren (Heath) Meier; and many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Al; her parents; her brothers, Bernard and Mel Weiss; and son-in-law, W. Robert Plager.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, with Father Thomas Kelley presiding. Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.